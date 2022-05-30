Economy, unity, security top Atiku’s agenda if elected president

Atiku Abubakar, presidential flag bearer for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming 2023 general elections has put together a development agenda which, according to him, will seek to alter the current trajectory of the Nigerian economy, unite the polarized country and tackle insecurity, among others.

As contained in the yet-to-be unveiled development agenda seen by BusinessDay, Atiku, who emerged PDP’s presidential candidate, weekend, after a keenly contested primaries hopes to build a competitive, and resilient economy that would remain the largest in Africa and 15th largest globally. His target is to see Nigeria’s GDP per capita raised from the current levels of approximately US$2,000 to US$5,000 by 2030.

He equally hopes to drive a respectable economic growth performance above the sub-Sahara Africa’s average, while driving a diversified economy with strong linkages among key sectors like the oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing as well as MSMEs to strengthen the productive base of the economy.

He will also strive to expand Nigeria’s export base, which would consist of manufactures, processed agricultural goods, refined petroleum, and gas products, the agenda reveals.

For Atiku, a knowledge-based economy in which a highly developed ICT sector, with wide application in commerce, education, health, and other areas of human endeavour, plays a significant role, would be critical, as well as an economy that provides opportunities for jobs, incomes and lift citizens out of poverty.

In the policy document which he calls his “Convenient with Nigerians”, the PDP presidential flag-bearer pledged to restore Nigeria’s unity, tackle insecurity, build a vibrant economy, strengthen the education system, and promote true federalism if finally elected the president of Africa’s largest economy by February 2023.

“Our economic agenda has an over-arching objective of providing a more hospitable environment for businesses to thrive and create jobs and wealth for Nigerian citizens,” the document read.

Atiku’s economic agenda is guided by three main principles, which include to “Re-affirm the criticality of private sector leadership and greater private sector participation in development; while repositioning the public sector to focus on its core responsibility of facilitation and enabling the appropriate legal and regulatory framework for rapid economic and social development.

“Break government monopoly in all infrastructure sectors, including the refineries, rail transportation and power transmission and give private investors a larger role in funding and managing the sectors, thus emulating the benefits accrued in the oil & gas and telecoms sectors.

“Allow the market greater leverage in determining prices in order to eliminate the persistent price distortions occasioned by current interventionist exchange rate management policy.”

“Government intervention where absolutely necessary will be done responsibly and judiciously,” it added.

Atiku, is largely of the opinion that at no other time has poverty in the quality of leadership and governance been worse than since 2015.

The document specifically spelt out his commitment to a 5-point development agenda which seeks to:

“Restore Nigeria’s unity through equity, social justice as well as co-opera on and consensus amongst our heterogenous peoples.

“Establish a strong and effective democracy government that guarantees the safety and security of life and property.

“Build a strong, resilient, and prosperous economy that creates jobs and wealth and lifts the poor out of poverty.

“Promote a true federal system which will provide for a strong federal government to guarantee national unity while allowing the federal ang units to set their own priorities.

“Improve and strengthen the education system to equip its recipients with the education and skills required to be competent in the new global order which is driven by innovation, science, and technology and to lead healthy, productive, meaningful lives’.

Atiku said his mission is to provide the appropriate political leadership to implement a robust development agenda and facilitate the realisation of his vision for the country, which according to him, is “To foster a united, secure and prosperous Nigeria in which all citizens can live a happy, healthy and productive life.”