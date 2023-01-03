Ebiseni takes over as LP S/West campaign coordinator

The Obi/Datti presidential campaign council has appointed Olusola Ebiseni as the campaign coordinator of the southwest zone.

His appointment was announced by the director-general of the campaign council, Akin Osuntokun, in a statement he personally signed in Abuja, on Friday.

According to Osuntokun, “In this capacity, he is my successor in the same position I held before my deployment to serve as the director-general of the campaign organisation”

The DG while welcoming Ebiseni to his new position, hoped that he will add value “to deliver a new Nigeria that works for us all”

Ebiseni, a lawyer, activist, had served as commissioner in Ondo State, thrice, under two different administrations and was a delegate at the 2014 national confab.

He contested the gubernatorial elections in 2016, under the PDP, 2007 he had contested as the deputy governorship candidate of the Democratic People’s Alliance, DPA flexing his muscle against Segun Agagu of PDP and Olusegun Mimiko of LP, as well as against Tayo Jegede, in 2019 primary of the PDP

Ebiseni who was born about 60 years ago, in Ogun State to parents of Ilaje Ondo State origin, has traversed several states in Nigeria, including Ibadan, Lagos, Nsukka, Ile-Ife in his formative years and in search of sound education and has a blend of many cultures which prepared him for future national endeavours devoid of parochial, restricted end.