L-R: Joshua Fubara (national leader) with Esezi Obilor Rukani (another leader of the group) addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt

…If you start, uprising will also start

The threat to impeach Gov Sim Fubara of Rivers State raised by Tony Okocha, factional All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, seems to rouse groups into war mood.

One of the groups, Supreme Council for Sim Worldwide (SCSW), reacting to the call for resignation or impeachment of the governor issued Monday, March 10, 2025, warned that if impeachment starts, trouble would start, too.

The group led by Esezi Obilor Rukani (professor and leader of the group), and Joshua Fubara (convener and national leader of the group), asked Okocha and the lawmakers what exactly Gov Fubara did wrong after the Supreme Court rulings.

They said the masses will fight for him even if he does not want to fight.

The professor said at a press briefing in response to call for resignation or impeachment; “Fubara is peaceful, so, how can anyone call for his resignation let alone impeachment? His achievements alone stand him out miles ahead: from promotion of civil servants after 10 years, pensioners funds increased and paid, to many economic policies. Some pensioners were receiving a mere N5,000 per month, but imagine N100,000 bonus to each of them. Think of so many roads being constructed every day, hospitals being rebuilt everywhere, schools being rebuilt, etc. He resolves any issue between a person and the state. There is peace everywhere. This should have been the golden era of Rivers State. Why would anybody want him to resign; is he incapacitated, or did he commit any offence? Enough of this fighting. The call for his resignation is misplaced.”

On his own, Joshua said: “People must know that simplicity is not stupidity. If Sim Fubara had been like most other governors or some of his predecessors, Rivers State by now would be bloody, would be on fire. He is rather trying to avoid the state being on warpath, people running helter-sketer.

Read also: Rivers crisis takes new turn as 27 lawmakers order arrest of RSIEC chairman, 4 others

“His invitation to the 27 lawmakers is enough sign of a peaceful governor. We are thinking of his second tenure, not this tenure. He is as good as home and dry. See how he is loved everywhere because of the lives he touches every day. People are pleased with him because of what they went through for many years.”

The national leader of the support group said Fubara cannot resign because he is not incapacitated. “Every time, they begin impeachment, and they usually do not have any reason. They do not as much as tell people what this governor did wrong. But note that Gov Fubara is not afraid of impeachment or afraid of any outcome. God will not allow him to be disgraced.

Answering questions, the professor said it was wrong to see the group as begging the lawmakers. “We as a support group are not incapacitated. Supreme Court said all parties should go back and do what is right, henceforth. Where is impeachment coming from?

“Note that impeachment will enthrone crisis and crisis will affect all of Nigeria. Our group is for peace, and we have been for peace. The ruling is that they should return to status quo. So, it’s to go back to when there was peace.

“The Governor has complied by directing all local council chairmen to vacate their seats and hand over to heads of local government administration. The governor has also directed that fresh election be conducted and RSIEC (Rivers State Independent Election Commission) has issued fresh election notification according to law.

“The governor is now calling for dialogue on how to re-present the budget as ordered by the Supreme Court. Where then has he disobeyed the Supreme Court or the court again? He is taking the rulings one by one.”

He said the governor’s invitation to the lawmakers is for three things: where they should be sitting (because before now, the governor did not know where they sit); their allowances; and how to present the budget. “His call for a meeting is not sign of weakness.”

Adding his voice, Joshua Fubara warned that impeachment is not as simple as they think. “The masses will react even if the governor does not. The masses will fight for him. He does not fight. If they start, the masses will start by recalling them.”

Share