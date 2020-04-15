Don’t neglect private sector in palliative, ADP tells Buhari

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has called on the Federal Government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under President Muhammadu Buhari not to neglect the private sector that has larger number of employees, in their palliatives as a result of the lockdown, to contain the rapidly spreading Coronavirus.

This was contained in the reaction of the party to Monday’s live broadcast of President Buhari on the need to extend the lockdown for another 14 days.

According to the statement issued on Tuesday by Adelaja Adeoye, the national publicity secretary of the party, the party noted that it was commendable that the President has highlighted the efforts of the government so far; however that critical sector of the economy must not be forgotten in the provision of palliatives.

“We must prepare not only to contain the Coronavirus, but also consider the effect of the lockdown on the employers of labour and their employees, who carry the largest workforce.

“Some of them might resort to downsizing after the pandemic is over, because of how bad they may have been affected. To avoid massive job cut, the government at both Federal and state levels should work out some relief for these employers, in form of support,” Adelaja said.

He stressed further that these employers have their tax records with the government, arguing that this is the time they needed government supports the most, as there is a projection that the economy might plunder, which will affect many of them, especially the entrepreneurs and small scale businesses.

ADP also noted that while it is appreciated that President Buhari has increased the social benefits from 2.6 million households to 3.6 million, which shows an addition of 1million households, there must be transparency and accountability in the process of making these funds available to the beneficiaries, so that the real vulnerable Nigerians will benefit and their palliatives will not be shared amongst politicians and their followers only.

The party, however, called the attention of President Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu and Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun to another worrisome spate of security threat, which had resulted in citizens now finding it very hard to sleep at night.

The party urged the governors to urgently deal the increasing rates of gang robberies, attacks and all forms of criminalities under the guise of lockdown, while also urging the President to give the development a serious attention.

“We noticed that President Buhari did not mention the rising cases of attacks against Nigerians during this lockdown, specifically in Lagos and Ogun State, while making his nationwide broadcast on Monday evening, it is a very serious matter, as many residents has been calling for help on social media, while many of the videos online are very disturbing, when these assailants invade their neighbourhoods,” the statement said.

Iniobong Iwok