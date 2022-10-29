Don’t hand over a sick country to a sick person, says Peter Obi

Labour Party Presidential candidate Peter Obi is calling on Nigerians to be mindful of those that will be elected to run the affairs of the country especially at the Presidential level. He noted that the nation is sick and in dire need of strong, healthy, focused and dedicated leaders rather than sickly persons that also require attention.

While addressing party faithful at the flagofff of the party’s presidential campaign in Lafia Nasarawa State, North Central Nigeria Obi commenced urged the crowd to observe a minute silence in honour victims of the floods ravaging many parts of the country. He prayed for protection on behalf of those whose properties have been destroyed by the flood. He assured them that under his administration, the perennial flood problem will be addressed.

“Solving the flood problem cannot be immediate if we are elected but it will receive the needed attention to permanently address this problem that always render citizens homeless and farmlands destroyed,” Obi said.

Read also: 2023: Awamaridi sues LP, insists on Lagos guber ticket

“We are challenged by high youth unemployment, which stands at 33.3% to 54% for the youth and 20 million out of school children. We must give this country back to the Nigerian youths. Half of our 200 million people are below the age of thirty.

“Harnessing our national youth strength and demographic dividends intelligently must start with curbing the high youth unemployment and creating funding access to enable our youths become entrepreneurs and drivers of our small and medium scale enterprises.”

On the issue of food security, the Labour Party flagbearer emphasised on production centred growth.

“Farmers will be encouraged to go back to farms as we deal with the issue of insecurity while we will support farmers with implements and all needed supports. Nigeria should be self-sufficient in food production, we should be able to feed ourselves and look forward to exportation.”

The seven point agenda for Obi/Datti campaign include securing and uniting Nigeria; legal and institutional reform; human capital development; physical infrastructure; strengthening foreign policy; diversion from oil dependency and food security.

Party officials from the states in the North Central region of the country comprising Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau as well as Kaduna states were in attendance alongside the Party’s gubernatorial candidates, national and states assemblies contestants.