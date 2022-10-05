Dokpesi dismisses ‘OBIdients movement’ as no threat

Chairman Technical Committee of “Atiku for President”, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has all the wherewithal to clinch the 2023 presidential election in spite of the mounting opposition especially from the Labour Party with the “Obidient” movement as well as any other party in the forthcoming general elections.

According to the party chieftain, the PDP is a solid and formidable party that is well structured and rooted across the nation to win elections in Nigeria, and there are factors that will determine who wins the presidential elections in 2023 beyond the current movement.

“We are not losing any sleep about Peter Obi. Nobody knew Peter Obi until Atiku made him his vice. There are two conditions you must fulfill to win the presidential election in Nigeria. Number one, you must have the highest number of votes. You must score 25 percent in 2/3 of the states in the country, that is 24 states,” he said.

Addressing the group under the auspices of ‘Plateau for Atiku’ at the residence of Ambassador Yahaya Kwande in Jos, Chief Ramond Dokpesi commended the group for their steadfastness and commitment towards ensuring that the former Vice President wins Plateau State in the forthcoming general elections come 2023.

Chief Dokpesi further assured members of the group that they would be given adequate attention by the campaign council, adding the issue is beforen the council wiyh a valid case for them to ensure that whatever comes to the state is channelled through them.

“You will be given recognition. I am going to recommend to the campaign council to deal with you directly. We will relate with you. We are also encouraging people to set up a polling unit management team to protect our votes. “Our responsibility is that we must go back to our polling units. You must assist in getting seven canvassers in those polling units, and each canvasser must get a minimum of 65 votes. We must tell them this is not an attempt to make empty promises,” Dokpesi added.

He charged the People’s Democratic Party in the state not to give room for division and warned the party of the danger of a divided house ahead of the 2023 presidential election with a plea with political gladiators to sheath their swords and consider the future of the young ones and the general interest of the party.

Convener of the support group, Ambassador Yahaya Kwande, stated that the support group is not meant to divide the Peoples Democratic Party in Plateau but to complement the efforts of the party towards delivering the state for the presidential candidate and other candidates on the platform of the party.