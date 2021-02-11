Diri to consolidate on Bayelsa, US relationship

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has assured that his administration would consolidate on the existing relationship with the United States of America describing the nation as an asset to the state.

Diri stated this when he received a delegation from the Political and Economic Affairs Bureau of the US Embassy on Wednesday in Government House, Yenagoa while commenting on the unique synergy between Bayelsa State and the US.

His Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement, said Governor Diri expressed confidence that the partnership would yield fruitful results and more prosperity to Bayelsans, adding that “as a government that has taken over assets and liabilities, we see the United States more as an asset and we are prepared to continue the collaboration and synergy between our state and the US.”

Diri condemned the killing of a soldier in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area by unknown gunmen and that he has directed a manhunt to apprehend the hoodlums and bring them to justice.

He emphasised the importance of security to ensure peace across the state saying “Security is one area that this government has taken very seriously and as we celebrate our first anniversary, we look back and we thump our chest that we have done very well in terms of peace and security in the state.

“Unfortunately, we had this incident recently, but we are looking out for the culprits of that dastardly act to bring them to book so this would not occur again in our state.

“Importantly, I want to restate our commitment and preparedness to partner, collaborate and synergise with the United States, believing that going forward there would be more of such meetings with you and the ambassador.”

Speaking earlier, the US Embassy Political and Economic Chief, Brandon Hudspeth, congratulated Diri on his first anniversary in office, which he said has witnessed sincerity of purpose in the development of the state.

Hudspeth noted that the US mission enjoyed a robust relationship with previous administrations and wish to continue the partnership for the overall good of both parties.

He commended the governor for the priority placed on key projects that would open the doors to direct and indirect investments both from the US government and their private partners.