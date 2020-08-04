Diri says investment in education a priority

As Bayelsa State government begins the training of teachers for the safe reopening of schools in the state, Governor Douye Diri has described investment in education as a priority for his administration.

Diri emphasised that the education sector remains the bedrock for the development of any society while declaring open the Safe Reopening of Schools Train-the-Trainers Programme in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

A statement by Daniel Alabrah, Acting Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said Diri assured that his government would do more to positively shape the future of students by ensuring quality education to build robust human resources in the state.

“As a government, we will continue to make more investment in the educational sector because it is the responsibility of this government to positively shape the future of our children,” the statement quoted Diri as saying.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has found the need to reopen certain key institutions in collaboration with state governments. But we must continue to keep to the protocols and guidelines to avoid any further spread of the pandemic.

“We are here to train key stakeholders in the school system and in the health sector, who will now extend same to their colleagues. That is why it is tagged Train the Trainer. This is the only way to check community transmission in our state.

“As the schools reopen, let us bear in mind that there is no known or recommended cure for COVID-19 although recent events have shown that the disease is not a death sentence. Many infected persons have been successfully treated even in our state.

“But we must ensure that at all times we keep to the protocols and all the checklist that have been provided to protect the future of our children. That is the avowed commitment of our government.

“It is in this light that we have formed a state monitoring committee, which would go round all the schools in the state, including the local government areas. We have provided scanners, 10,000 facemasks and other hygiene-related items like soap and water for private and government secondary schools,” he said.

Diri challenged school teachers and parents to take responsibility for the wellbeing of their students and children as they resume to write their examinations.

The governor also appreciated health workers, particularly those on the frontline of the COVID-19 isolation centres as well as the security joint team for their tireless effort, which he said has contributed in recovery of over 90% of the total positive cases in the state.

In his acceptance speech, chairman of the Safe School Re-Opening Committee, Peter Akpe, who is also Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, promised to deliver on the mandate to ensure safety of students in the reopened schools.