Diaspora voting system in Kenya

The provision for Kenyans residing abroad to vote or out-of-country voting is an exemplary provision in Kenya’s electoral law. Out-of-country voting is permitted for the presidential election only, according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Kenyan voters living outside the country can only vote in twelve countries based on the number of Kenyans living there. Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Africa, South Sudan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Canada and the United States are among them.

On the other hand, Nigerians in Diaspora, despite their enormous contributions to the country’s economy and image-making, have no say in determining the political leadership of their homeland, unless they take the time-consuming option of travelling down to Nigeria to register and then vote.

What you should know about elections in Kenya

Kenyans went to the polls on August 9, 2022 to elect their 5th president, and seven days later, on August 15, William Ruto was announced as Kenya’s president-elect by Wafula Chebukati, the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

It will be the country’s seventh general election since multiparty electoral democracy was restored 30 years ago.

The country elects one president, 47 governors for each of the 47 counties, 47 senators, 47 female representatives, 290 MPs, and 1,450 County Assembly members (MCAs).

Meet the presidential candidates who contested to become Kenya’s 5th president

Despite the fact that two candidates were the most popular, Wafula Chebukati, the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), stated that four out of 12 candidates met the constitutional and statutory requirements for a presidential seat in Kenya, namely:

William Ruto (United Democratic Alliance-UDA) garnered 50.5 percent of the vote, or 7.2 million votes, winning 39 of 47 counties.

Raila Odinga (Azimio Coalition Political Party) got 48.9 percent of the vote, or 6.9 million votes, wining in 34 counties out of 47.

George Wajackoyah (Roots Party) got 0.4 percent of the vote (61,969 votes) but did not win a county.

David Mwaure Waihiga (Agano Party) garnered 0.2 percent of the vote, or 31,987 votes, but did not win a county.

Read also: LagosRide disengages driver over misconduct

Brief history of Kenya’s democracy

Kenya holds general elections every five years. This was the third general election and the fourth presidential election since the 2010 constitution was ratified. According to the country’s laws, neither the incumbent president, Uhuru Kenyatta, nor two-term county governors were eligible for a third term. The number of presidential candidates cleared for the 2022 general election was the lowest since the multi-party system was implemented in 1992.

Following an election, Kenya’s 2010 constitution altered the outcome for presidential candidates. The president had to be a member of parliament under the old constitution. This meant that presidential candidates had to compete for a parliamentary seat as well, increasing their chances of being in government even if they did not win the presidency.

The 2010 constitution changed this requirement, implying that presidential candidates cannot run for any other office, severely limiting their political options if they are not elected.

For nearly six decades, political and economic power has been centred on Kenya’s first two presidents, Kenyatta and Daniel arap Moi. Raila Odinga joined this group during Moi’s final years in office. The organisation wields power over state agencies and the security apparatus. It uses state power to advance commercial interests that span Kenya’s entire economy.

Although his victory is being challenged by the second-place finisher, a Ruto victory could end Kenya’s dynastic dominance in politics and the economy.

Voters in Kenya elected the President, members of the National Assembly and Senate, county governors, and members of Kenya’s 47 county assemblies in general elections held on August 9, 2022.

Why Kenyans vie for political offices

In Kenya, becoming a politician is financially very appealing. Politicians’ salaries, plus other perks like car, house, and travel allowances, offices, and lifetime pensions, are frequently too good to pass up.

In recent years, the beginning of Kenya’s election campaign has frequently been marked by a wave of resignations by men and women seeking high office as required by law.

Ahead of the recently concluded election, four cabinet secretaries and at least 13 of their aides resigned. Ambassadors, as well as board members and chief executives of state organisations, have resigned to run for elective office.

Kenyan law requires political candidates to resign at least six months before the general election. While there is no time limit in the private sector, many aspirants, were forced to leave their jobs alongside their public sector counterparts in order to keep up with the campaign trail.

Conclusion

Since independence, Kenya has had four presidents: Jomo Kenyatta (2 December 1964 – 22 August 1978), Daniel arap Moi (22 August 1978 – 30 December 2002), Mwai Kibaki (30 December 2002 – 9 April 2013), and the current President, Uhuru Kenyatta (9 April 2013 – date). Daniel Arap Moi is the country’s longest-serving President, having been in office for 24 years.

The task ahead of the next president remains the same and as difficult as it has always been: food crisis, debt crisis, shattered treasuries, inflation, economic stagnation, unemployment, dwindling foreign exchange, shattered universities, CBC, and ksh depreciation.

All eyes are now on Angola (August), Chad (September), Lesotho (October), Somaliland (November), Sudan (December), and Nigeria (February 2023) to deliver free, fair, and credible elections; to deepen democracy; to promote political transformation; to increase prosperity; and to give Africa hope for the future. Nigeria must take the lead and use the 2023 election to highlight democratic resilience and deeply ingrained principles in Nigerian democratic culture.