Diaspora group passes vote of confidence on governor Makinde

A Nigerian professionals group outside Nigeria, Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID) has passed a vote of confidence on the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde for his exceptional astute leadership and good governance that have brought unprecedented economic growth and sustainable infrastructural development to the state.

This is contained in a press release signed by the group’s spokesperson, Ayotomiwa Adebayo asserting that having fully assessed the massive laudable sustainable projects executed within the two years in office, the group expressed total satisfaction that Governor Makinde has delivered creditably well in line with his campaign promises to the people of Oyo State as his achievements are highly remarkable.

According to Adebayo, Governor Makinde has succeeded in all sectors – education, health, security, economy, infrastructure, agriculture/agribusiness, youth, and sports development where past administrations had failed abysmally.

OID Coordinator in Hungary, Adebowale Fafore, also commended governor Makinde for the success recorded in the recent Agribusiness Summit held, at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan which brought together the key actors in the agribusiness space globally to showcase the potential for agribusiness investment by private sectors, offers prospective investors and stakeholders a platform to better understand investment opportunities in agribusiness.

He added governor Makinde’s visionary leadership has rejuvenated agriculture as an alternative revenue generation in the wake of dwindling oil revenue in the global markets, adding that, “As part of the effort to engage, especially the youths in agriculture, Governor Makinde set up Youth Empowerment in Agribusiness Programme (YEAP) to impact youths through agricultural value chains, addressing youth unemployment by channelling them towards productive ventures.”

Also, Tunde Olarinoye, a member of the OID executive in Germany, extolled governor Makinde’s achievement in the area of the education sector where massive investment has been put in place at all levels to revive education in the state.

“His vision of transforming Oyo State to education tourism hub in Nigeria is yielding positive results as over 50,000 out-of-school children are now enjoying qualitative education in the state. We salute Governor Makinde’s courageous abilities to take the responsibility to see that all children can get access to free qualitative education irrespective of their family income. We also appreciate him for the prompt payment of salaries to civil servants, while pensioners receive their gratuity as at when due.”

Kehinde Oluwatosin, TPL, the OID Coordinator in Ireland, acknowledged Governor Makinde for addressing the ecosystem infrastructural deficit that hampered economic and sustainable development in Oyo State.

Oluwatosin expressed his enthusiasm about the unprecedented construction of four gigantic world-class bus terminals, proposed construction of the Ibadan Dry Port project, the proposed development of a megacity called Ilu-Tuntun Business District, proposed upgrade of Ibadan Airport to International standards to boost transportation system are among many other sustainable projects embark on by Governor Makinde in the State, factoring the impact of global climate change.

Adeniyi Adetoro the OID Coordinator in Australia, gave governor Makinde a well over 85 per cent score to the governor in his handling of economic transformation in Oyo State despite the COVID-19 pandemic which affected economic prosperity globally.

He further expressed his delight in Governor Makinde’s financial prudence and efficacious leadership virtue coupled with his transparency, accountability, and openness policies adopted, which resulted in the IGR rapid growth of 42 per cent, amounting to excess of N12 billion annually compared to what was being generated and declared by the past administration.

“This demonstrates Governor Makinde’s capacity and tenacity to proffer plausible solutions to various challenges confronting the state by meeting the needs of the citizens without mortgaging the future generations,” he added.

Dapo Babalola, OID executive in the UK, stated that governor Makinde is sparing no effort in ensuring that the good people of Oyo State have limitless access to a good healthcare system, noting that, “Adequate provision of world-class medical and functional healthcare facilities have been provided in all zones to improve the health and well-being of the citizens in the state.”

He lauded Makinde’s healthcare initiative in ensuring that everyone can access free healthcare within one kilometre in their various domains in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 3) to achieve universal health coverage for all.

OID executive in Canada, Oluwatosin Adegoke, salutes Governor Makinde’s effort in reviving sports development and his huge investment in sports.

He indicated that the remodelling and rehabilitation of Lekan Salami Sports Complex Adamasingba, Ibadan, and other mini stadia and training pitches in all zones of the State have begun to yield good results.

He further expressed his admiration for Governor Makinde in taking as many youths as possible off the streets as another way of economic inclusion and expansion of good governance in Oyo State, empowering and giving millions of young people the chance to become entrepreneurs, and self-employed.

The recent promotion of Shooting Stars Club 3SC to the Nigerian ‘Premier League’ is an attestation to Governor Makinde’s performance and commitment to promoting sports in the state.

OID executive in the UK, George Badejo-Adegbenga, described Governor Seyi Makinde as a promise keeper and a record-breaker in fulfilling his campaign promises to the good people of Oyo State, who are now enjoying the dividends of democracy since the resumption of office.

He said, governor Makinde remains a role model in Nigeria, that is worthy of emulation and that his efforts of moving the state from poverty to prosperity within a short space of time in office, through his ‘Oyo State Roadmap Accelerated Development Plan 2019 – 2023’ that is tied to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are laudable.

Badejo-Adegbenga affirmed that the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration is displaying what can only be regarded as a remarkable example of effective leadership. “If 80 per cent of our leaders are like Governor Makinde in mindset and motivation, Nigeria will be an attractive country for many investors local and international,” he stated.

He then complimented Governor Makinde’s bold initiatives and decision-making policy to restore the state’s economic growth, reshape the public sector investment and rebuild public infrastructure services.

According to the group in the release, Oyo State Honourables and members of the State House of Assembly were highly commended for their support, backing, and belief in the leadership qualities of Governor Makinde to honour his democratic mandate, fulfil his campaign promises to build a strong economy, deliver first-class public services, but the citizens and their welfare first over politics.

The group salute governor Makinde’s political will, wisdom, and noble instincts to make deliberate decisions that affect the lives of ordinary citizens positively and his can-do attitude to unite the State by delivering dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

In the same vein, Samson Oloyede, OID executive in the UK, celebrated Governor Makinde for his landmark contribution as the secretary of the national convention organising committee at the just concluded PDP convention that seamlessly produced newly elected national executive members of the party. He noted that Governor Makinde is undoubtedly PDP’s ‘star boy’ as attested to by all lovers of democracy in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

Oloyede also applauded Governor Makinde’s visionary leadership for the emergence of the Western Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps to complement the effort of conventional security agencies in tackling crimes and criminalities in Oyo State.

“We acknowledge Governor Makinde for making Oyo State streets safer by fixing the security architecture crisis with a clear plan to protect lives and property of the citizens in the State. We sincerely thank him for giving investors, businesses the security assurance and confidence to invest across the state,” he added.

Oloyede indicated that the recent Leadership Excellence Award on security and youths empowerment voted by Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora won by Governor Makinde justified his outstanding performance in the area of security in the state.

Rashidat Ajayi-Adegbola, OID executive, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, stated categorically that the group is very confident that Governor Makinde is fulfilling his campaign promises, delivering his people’s mandate and the dividends of democracy for the betterment of all, urging all citizens of Oyo State to continue to support Governor Makinde in his effort to transforming the state to an enviable height.

The spokesperson, Adebayo emphasised that as a result of Governor Makinde’s sterling performance, the group passed a vote of confidence on him and pledge their unwavering loyalty and support for his administration as he is working tirelessly in delivering his campaign promises to the good people of Oyo State.

“Governor Makinde is the epitome of a leader whose integrity, honesty, and selfless service to mankind have been a source of inspiration and hope to Nigerians both at home and abroad,” he added.

The group then called on well-meaning Nigerians in the Diaspora, local and foreign investors to embrace the great business incentives opportunities Governor Makinde-led administration is offering to make Oyo State attractive as an economic environment for investment.

“Governor Makinde was commended for his effort to turn Oyo State into a number one investment destination in Nigeria, where investors are guaranteed good returns on their investments,” the spokesperson said.