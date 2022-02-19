Desperate moment in Osun as Aregbesola, Oyetola test might

Unlike in 2018 when Gboyega Oyetola was elected governor of Osun State and enjoyed the support of the then out-going governor Rauf Aregbesola; it is no longer the case today.

Today, as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) holds its governorship primary to possibly return Oyetola, former governor Aregbesola is no longer on the same page with his successor. They have since parted ways.

Aregbesola, who is currently the minister of Interior, is solidly rooting for one of the three aspirants in the race, against Oyetola.

The three aspirants are the incumbent Oyetola; a former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti, and immediate past Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff.

While Oyetola and Yusuff are from Osun Central Senatorial District, Adeoti is from Osun West Senatorial District and enjoys Aregbesola’s support.

Oyetola is today relying on his power of incumbency and achievements within his three years-plus in office to win the ticket for the July off-season election.

He is also enjoying the support of a former governor of Lagos State, and national leader of APC, Bola Tinubu and also the backing of the state executive of the party under the chairmanship of Adegboyega Famodun.

Apart from Aregbesola, who is supporting Adeoti, the aspirant is also banking on the support of a faction of the ruling APC in the state under the chairmanship of Rasaq Salinsile.

The factional APC is said to be populated by a group called The Osun Progressives and loyal to Aregbesola.

The party is adopting a direct primary election in which every card-carrying member of the party in the state will vote. For this reason, the three aspirants have since intensified campaign among members of the party and canvassed for votes in the nooks and crannies of the state.

The campaigns have been fierce with hot exchange of strong words. The media was awash last week with the serious warning from the Aregbesola’s faction that Oyetola was going to meet his Waterloo today. Same tough talk was issued from the governor’s camp.

During the campaigns, the governor pulled crowds in all the towns and villages he visited with their traditional rulers commending him for his achievements and also assuring him of their support towards his re-election bid. There had been a plethora of endorsements for the governor from notable politicians and artisans, among others.

Reports also had it that after Aregbesola handed the flag of the party to Adeoti as the suitable candidate and next governor of the state, the governorship aspirant began the tour of the state to seek for people’s votes. In the company of Aregbesola.

The former SSG met with notable party stakeholders and urged them to vote for him during the primary election today.

Although Aregbesola is not the one contesting, his ego is at stake today. A victory for Oyetola would mean a burst ego for the former governor.

The feud between Oyetola and his Aregbesola has assumed a dangerous dimension with exchange of all manner of verbal assaults.

Aregbesola’s open declaration in Ilesa that he belongs to TOP and that he recognises only Salinsile as the chairman of APC in the state heightened political tension in the state as the minister’s stance appeared to have caught Oyetola’s camp unaware.

He said Oyetola deviated from the core principles and values of the progressives and should not be allowed to contest again. Few days later, the campaign office of Aregbesola known as “Oranmiyan House” in Osogbo was attacked by some gunmen.

Last Monday, few hours after Aregbesola announced Adeoti as the next governor of the state during a stakeholders’ meeting in the state, the Minister was said to have narrowly escaped being killed following an attack by suspected armed thugs.

To ensure the peace before, during and after the exercise, security agents have since taken over the state. It is a desoerate moment in Osun as APC members file out to choose their standard bearer for the election scheduled for Saturday, July 16, 2022.