Osun 2022: APC screens Oyetola, Lasun, Adeoti for for primary election

Ahead of the July 16 Osun State governorship polls, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has screened Gboyega Oyetola, former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun and former Secretary to the State’s Government, Moshood Adeoti for the party’s primary election.

Addressing journalists after his screening, Oyetola said his performance was enough for him to win the primary and the main election, emphasising that winning the election was not a problem.

“I have always been a member of the party. It is not the matter of being a member of the Caretaker committee. I have been very much involved in the party, right from the time of AD (Alliance for Democracy) till date. I’m not a novice when it comes to the issue of parties.

“The caretaker thing is just a fact, I wasn’t a member of the Caretaker when I won the election in 2018 so why should I be discouraged from serving the party? If my performance speaks for me and that is good and fine

“If you visited Osun recently, you should be able to answer the question by yourself. We have done very well so I can never be threatened by anybody coming in. I am always the aspirant to beat any time any day,” stated.

Also speaking, Adeoti said he would not leave APC, no matter the provocation or any injustice as had done previously, adding that he was in the race to champion the security and welfare of the citizens if elected.

“We have just submitted our petition to the Caretaker committee on two grounds: first, the date of the gubernatorial primary has been changed from 5th of March to 19th of February without any reason.

“Secondly, up till today governor Gboyega Oyetola is still a member of the CECPC led by Governor Mai Mala Buni. I don’t see how the primary will be free and fair iff Oyetola is a judge in his own case”, he maintained.