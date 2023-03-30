Delta governor-elect, deputy, 29 assembly members-elect get CoR

Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State governor-elect, and Monday Onyema, his deputy, were on Wednesday, presented with Certificates of Returns (CoR) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC National Commissioner supervising Cross River, Delta and Edo States presented the certificates with the assistance of Monday Tom, resident electoral commissioner (REC) INEC, at the Commission’s state head office, Asaba, on Wednesday March 29,2023.

The certificates were presented following the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) victory in the March 18 governorship election held in the state wherein Oborevwori polled a total of 360,234 against Ovie Omo-Agege his closest rival who polled total of vote of 240,299 in the election.

The Commission also issued the 29-member-elect of the state House of Assembly who emerged victorious in the State House of Assembly Election held in the state on March 18.

Twenty-two members-elect are from the ruling PDP in the state while seven are from the APC.

The PDP members-elect include Nwaobi Emeka (Aniocha North), Anwuzia Isaac (Aniocha South), Preyor Oboro (Bomadi), Oloye Pereotu (Burutu), and Akpowowo Arthur (Ethiope East).

Others are Okowa-Daramola Marilyn (Ika North East), Okoh Festus (Ika South), Odior Bernard (Isoko North), Obowomano Bino (Isoko South I), Onwo Ferguson (Isoko South II), Osamuta Emeka (Ndokwa East), Emetulu Charles (Ndokwa West), Augoye James (Okpe), Esenwah Frank (Oshimili North) and Anyafulu Bridget (Oshimili South).

The rest are Sinebe Amatare (Patani), Umukoro Awolowo (Sapele), Utuama Festus (Ughelli South), Dafe Chukwudi (Ukwuani), Martins Alfred (Warri North), Uroye Augustine (Warri South) and Guwor Emomotimi (Warri South-West).

The seven members-elect of APC are Ebitonmi Anthony (Burutu North), Achoja Blessing (Ethiope West), Egbetamah Ovie (Udu), Omonade Matthew (Ughelli North), Ohwofa Obokpare (Ughelli North II), Emakpor Edafe (Uvwie), and Obire Benson (Warri South II).