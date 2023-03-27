INEC shifts Adamawa, Kebbi, other supplementary elections to April 15

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shifted supplementary elections for Adamawa, Kebbi, and other supplementary elections to Saturday, April 15.

INEC said that the decision to shift the date for all outstanding governorship, national assembly, and state assembly elections was taken after its extraordinary meeting today (Monday).

This information was communicated via its official tweeter handle.

Its tweet read, “Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding Governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023. A detailed official statement will follow shortly.”

Adamawa State was declared inconclusive by Professor Muhammadu Mele, the state collation officer due to the margin of votes that the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) tagged suspicious.

“Elections were not held in 47 wards, affecting 69 polling units. So, this gives us a margin of 31,249. The total number of PVCs collected in places where elections were not held amounted to 37,016,” Mele said.

While Kebbi State was declared inconclusive because the high incidence of several electoral malpractices such as the destruction of election materials, disruption of collation of results at polling units and over-voting in 20 local government areas.

However, before the cancellation, the ruling party (APC) candidate, Nasir Idris who had 388,258 votes was leading his closest contender of the PDP who polled 342,980 votes.