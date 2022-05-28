Delegates accreditation begins at PDP National Convention

The accreditation of national delegates for the 2022 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention has commenced at Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that delegates from different states of the federation are arriving the venue for accreditation.

Delegates are being accredited simultaneously state by state using the six geopolitical zones.

NAN reports that the delegates are being accredited with their means of identification which include driver licence, INEC Permanent Voter Cards, National Identify Cards on the list on delegates provided by the party.

As at the time of filing this report, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom, Kogi, Benue, Niger, Abia, Anambra have finished their accreditation.

Read also: Why we must hold our convention today – PDP

Other states going on with their accreditations are: Adamawa, Sokoto, Nasarawa and Ebonyi

Oyo, Lagos and Ondo states arere already at the venue waiting for their accreditation.

NAN reports that the Chairman of the PDP Special Convention, Sen. David Mark and Governors of Bayelsa, Duoye Diri his Delta counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa, with other members of the convention committee visited various accreditation points to inspect the process.

The delegates are expected to move in groups to the velodrome area of the stadium, the main venue of the convention after their accreditations.