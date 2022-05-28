Why we must hold our convention today – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that it convention must hold despite speculations that it has postponed its 2022 National Convention holding today, Saturday, May 28, 2022.

National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said ” for the avoidance of doubt, the PDP states in very clear terms that is has not postponed its 2022 Special National Convention. The 2022 Special National Convention of the PDP is on course as scheduled today, Saturday May 28, 2022 and there is no contemplation whatsoever for postponement.

The PDP’s image maker insisted that as a party of due process, it has since commenced processes to elect our Presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections in line with our mission to rescue and rebuild our nation from misrule.

“Our Party remains focused and will not be distracted by the shenanigans and underhand dealings of the rudderless, deceitful and manipulative All Progressives Congress (APC), which is desperate to orchestrate uncertainties, derail the electoral process and subvert the Will of the people in the 2023 general elections”

Read also: Anyim raises alarm over exclusion, as delegates crises rock PDP

He declared that the PDP 2022 Special National Convention is already on course, our Presidential candidates, national delegates, teeming members of our great Party and Nigerians from across the country are set for the National Convention, which will at the end, credibly and transparently deliver a Presidential candidate who will be the choice of majority of Nigerians in the 2023 general elections.

The speculations were rife earlier that the party may be mulling shifting its convention, in reactions to the decision by the APC to also shift its own to 6 to 8th June, 2022.

The PDP therefore charges its members, swarming supporters, the International Community, election monitors and the general public to disregard and completely discountenance suggestions that the 2022 Special National Convention has been postponed.

According to the party, ” APC is fighting a lost battle as its resort to manipulations and underhand dealings can never sway Nigerians in their determination to vote out the APC in 2023 and commence the rebuilding of our nation on the platform of the PDP.”