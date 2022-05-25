Defection: Peter Obi in discussions with Labour Party, NNPP

There are strong indications that former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Peter Obi may have opened discussions with leaders of Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) over possible defection.

Obi had on Wednesday withdrawn from the race as well as resigned his membership of the opposition PDP.

Speaking with BusinessDay, the National Chairman of NNPP, Rufai Ahmed Alkali said the party would be willing to receive Obi into the party, describing him as a “valuable asset.”

“Immediately I heard that Peter Obi has left PDP, I put a call across to him. Indeed, I’m happy because that is not the kind of place he should be. We will be glad to welcome him to our party because he is valuable asset to this nation,” Alkali said.

On Monday, Peter Obi’s support group named Coalition for Peter Obi (COP) had asked the former governor of Anambra State to dump the People’s Democratic Party and contest in the 2023 presidential election on the platform of another political party.

The support groups warned Peter Obi that he should not be part of what Nigerians want him to change.

The Coalition stated that according to reports, politicians inside the PDP who had no previous verifiable source of livelihood before joining politics are doling out hundreds of millions of dollars to buy the delegates that will vote at the forthcoming PDP presidential primary.

They therefore, advised Peter Obi to move to another political party to be at peace with his conscience and not to entangle himself in possible political negotiations or manoeuvring that will stain him and hamper his ability to serve Nigerians.

In a statement jointly signed by the conveners of the Coalition of over 17 support groups that recently organised a One-Million-Man March, that witnessed massive turnout across the 36 states of the federation and FCT. It is estimated that over 7million Nigerians participated in the march on Saturday, May 21, 2022, asking PDP leadership to be transparent in their dealings and to give Nigerians Peter Obi, a leader with proven track record of prudent management of resources and wealth creation.

The Coalition, with an estimated ten million active voters across the country also berated the PDP for playing double standards and violating its own constitutional provision on zoning political offices, thereby toying with the future of our children.

The statement reads, “Recent development within the leadership of PDP is very pathetic as many chieftains of the party have ganged up to frustrate the presidential ambition of genuine and decent presidential aspirants, thereby encouraging unscrupulous politicians with no verifiable sources of income to throw monies around.

“They are well known individuals in the party who are doing everything possible within their powers to block any chance for credible aspirants to emerge. The Party seems to have adopted an unwritten rule of tacitly encouraging the looting of state resources for party politics.

“Many of these political merchants are envious of the nationwide acceptability and sterling performance of Peter Obi both in the public and private sector, making them do everything possible to thwart the former governor of Anambra State’s presidential ambition.

“Therefore, as a Coalition which consists of more than 17 groups with ten million active voters, we call on his Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi to dump Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and look for another political platform with people of like mind to pursue his presidential ambition

Giving reasons for his resignation from the party Obi explained that “recent developments” in PDP were responsible for his resignation from the opposition party and withdrawal from its forthcoming presidential primary.

In a letter he addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, Obi explained that the recent developments won’t make it possible for him to make “constructive contributions”.

The letter was titled, ‘Resignation From Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Withdrawal from the Presidential Contest’.

Obi said, “I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2 Anaocha LGA Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022.

“Consequently, I am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP Presidential Primaries.

“It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck,” he said.