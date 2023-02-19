Currency swap: APC urges Buhari to address difficulties

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged President Muhammadu to resolve issues that are causing great difficulties to the economy sequel to the currency swap and cashless policies introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The ruling party also asked the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele to respect the subsisting Supreme Court order of interim injunction on currency swap.

Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman made calls while disclosure the resolutions of a meeting of the party leadership with governors, joined by the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Sunday.

The meeting had in attendance Governors of Kaduna state, Nasiru El-Rufai; Mohammed Bello of Niger, Abdulahi Sule of Nasarawa, Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara , Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa , Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, Simon Lalong of Plateau and the deputy governor of Imo state, Placid Njoku, and Mohammed Manir Yakubu, deputy Katsina state governor.

The apex had given an order for the old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes to remain legal tender pending the determination of a case brought before it by some state governors.

But President Muhammadu Buhari had in a nationwide broadcast on said he had instructed CBN to reintroduce the old N200 note until April 10 while the old N1,000 and N500 have stopped being legal tender.

Adamu noted that the cash less policy and its implementation is causing tremendous difficulties to the people of Nigeria and to the national economy.

He said: “I am sure you are quite aware of the fact that a meeting comprising of APC governors was held today and the leadership of the NWC of our great party was summon for this afternoon and we had discussion.

“At the end of the discussion, we have resolved as follows and this resolution is without prejudice or whatsoever to the case that is lying at the Supreme Court at this point in time. This has to do with the issue of currency redesign.

“We note very seriously that the programme and its implementation is causing tremendous difficulties to the people of Nigeria and to the national economy.

“We urge the Attorney General of the Federation and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to respect the Supreme Court order of Interim injunction which is still subsisting.

“The meeting is urging his Excellency, Mr President to intervene in resolving issues that are causing this great difficulties to the economy.”

Also speaking, Atiku Bagudu, the chairman of the APC governors forum said they have been doing tremendous job with the party’s leadership in mobilising support for its victory at the polls.

“Once the chairman spoke, the governors and the party are one and the same. And I am very proud about the conduct of our campaign by our presidential candidate.

“Director General of the campaign and indeed, governors and the candidate across the country have been doing a tremendous job of mobilizing the Nigerian populace and we are very, very impressed with the support of the majority of Nigeria,” he said.