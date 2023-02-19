Four parties collapse structure for Atiku ahead of 2023

Few days to the 2023 general election, four political parties have collapsed their structure in support of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar.

It follows last week’s decision of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) to collapse its structure for the PDP’s presidential candidate.

According to reports, this was made officially known on Saturday at the final presidential rally of the PDP at the Ribadu Square in Jimeta-Yola, Adamawa State.

The parties are Action Peoples Party (APP), Action Alliance (AA), National Rescue Movement (NRM), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking on behalf of the other national chairmen of the political parties, the National Chairman of APM, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle said the parties arrived at the decision to adopt the PDP presidential flag-bearer because he is the most competent among all the 18 contestants.

He, however, said the parties will participate in the governorship, national and state assembly elections.

Some of the PDP chieftains who attended the Adamawa rally are governors Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi).

Others are former federal lawmaker, Dino Melaye and Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the PDP.