Cross River appeals High Court judgement

Cross River State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to the Federal High Court judgement Abuja sacking the 20 lawmakers on Monday who defected with Governor Ben Ayade from PDP to APC.

In a statement in Calabar on Tuesday the Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Media and Publicity Christian Ita assured members of the National Assembly from Cross River State, members of the Cross River State House of Assembly and the general public that an appeal against the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja has been filed at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

Also, a motion for a stay of execution of the Federal High Court has been filed.

Both processes were filed by renowned constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome.

Read also: APC chair: Akume, Sani-Musa, Al-makura know fate Tuesday as panel screens aspirants

Following the filing of the two processes, automatically the orders of the lower court are stayed.

Consequently, the APC members in both the National Assembly and the Cross River State House of Assembly should go about their duties freely.

It would be recalled that the People’s Democratic party (PDP) had taken governor Ben Ayade and the 18 lawmakers who defected to APC to Court, asking the Court to sack them and declare their seats vacant having defected from PDP.