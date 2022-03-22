APC chair: Akume, Sani-Musa, Al-makura know fate Tuesday as panel screens aspirants

The seven contenders to the office of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will know their fate on Tuesday when the National Convention Screening Sub-Committee screens aspirants for the National Working Committee (NWC) positions.

The National Chairmanship aspirants who have bought and submitted their nomination forms include, George Akume, former Governor of Benue State; Mohammed Sani-Musa, Senator representing Niger East District and Saliu Mustapha, former Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

Others are: Tanko Almakura, former governor of Nasarawa State; Abdulaziz Yari, former Zamfara State Governor; Abdullahi Adamu, former Governor of Nasarawa State and Mohammed Saidu-Etsu, the youngest aspirant.

These aspirants and those for other NWC offices have been invited to the screening exercise slated for Tuesday at the Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro Abuja by the Aminu Masari-led Committee.

Emmanuel Otagburuagu, Secretary of the Screening Committee, in a statement released on Monday said the screening for aspirants into zonal offices comes up on Wednesday at the same venue by 10 am.

The statement read: “His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, CFR the Chairman and Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole, CFR, the Co-Chairman of the APC 2022 National Convention Screening Committee, hereby invites all the Aspirants to the Screening Excercise scheduled as follows:

“Tuesday 22nd March 2022, Screening of National Chairman and other National Working Committee Aspirants

Time: To be communicated to Aspirants; Venue: Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro Abuja.

“Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, Screening of Aspirants into the Zonal offices; Time: 10 am; Venue: Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.”