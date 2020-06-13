COVID-19: EDO Govt to Reopen Economy after June 28- Obaseki

Edo State Government, Saturday said it would reopen the state for full economic activities after June 28.

The State Governor, Godwin Obaseki made the disclosure at a press briefing in government house, Benin City.

Obaseki, who did not speak on his last Friday disqualification from contesting in the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election scheduled for June 22, by the party’s screening committee, said June 28, is the expected peak date of the coronavirus pandemic in the state based on government models.

He explained that the state epidemiologists with the assistance of the university of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) hinted that the pandemic would peak in the state by end of June

According to him, the state was not going to be in a permanent state of lockdown, but must begin to learn to live with this virus.

“The tendency all over the world now is to accept the reality of COVID-19 and see how we can now get people to adjust their behaviour.

“In line with the presidential taskforce on COVID-19 recommendations we are now going to commence gradual reopening of the state after the pandemic peaks in two or three weeks’ time.

“But immediately, the curfew which we imposed is now relaxed and will now commence from 10pm to 4am with effect from today.

“Schools will remain closed while we work with the federal ministry of education to provide guidelines for phase reopening of schools especially for the SS3 and JSS3,” e said

He also disclosed that the state government will commence the gradual reopening of markets and worship centres.

He appealed to the people of the state to ensure strict compliance with government directives on social distancing.

The governor, however, harped on the need to protect the elderly and persons with underlined ailment who are vulnerable and most affected by the COVID-19 in the state.

While noting that persons who are aged 60 and above make up only five percent of the state’s population, he added that over 50 percent of the deaths recorded so far fall within the age category of the population.

“This shows that COVID-19 has more fatal impact on the elderly and persons with underline ailments which result in their death

“As a government, we are concerned about the exposure of the elderly population to this disease and we have resolved that these vulnerable people must be protected.

“Based on this we decided to screen 500,000 and test 5,000 Edo people with the hope that the information gathered will help in tailoring our response

“As at today, we have screened 4,404 and tested 4,344 Edo residents for COVID-19.

“From this exercise, we have recorded 518 confirmed cases, 130 recoveries and 27 deaths,” he added.

Obaseki, who condemned the actions of infected persons who chose to self-isolate rather than submit to government-approved facilities, warned that the state would soon begin to publish the names of those refusing to isolate and receive treatment in government approved isolation centres.

Obaseki commended the health workers and encouraged them to keep up the good work and promised to ensure their safety at all time.