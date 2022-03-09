Court verdict: No cause for alarm, Umahi tells supporters

David Umahi, Tuesday reacted to the federal high court judgment in Abuja which sacked him from office as the state governor saying he is still the governor of Ebonyi State.

He said the judgment of Abuja federal high court presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo which sacked him from office for defecting to the All Progressives Congress(APC) was null and void and of no effect.

Umahi spoke in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital while reacting to the court judgment.

He vowed that he will not obey Justice Ekwo’s judgment but will obey the state high court which did not fault his defection to the APC and similar ruling in Zamfara State that also okayed the defection of Governor Matawalle also to the APC.

He called on his supporters and the APC not to worry about the Abuja high court judgment and vowed that he will appeal the judgment.