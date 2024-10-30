Court stops CBN from releasing federal allocation to Rivers Govt

The Federal High Court in Abuja has stopped the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from releasing monthly financial allocations to the Rivers State government.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik on Wednesday, the court held that the presentation of the 2024 budget by Fubara before a 4-member Rivers House of Assembly was an affront to the Constitutional provision.

Justice AbdulMalik described the receipt and disbursement of monthly allocations since January 2024 by Governor Siminalayi Fubara as a “constitutional sommersault and aberration that must not be allowed to continue.”

Read also: Rivers crisis deepens as Dokubo warns Wike, Tinubu over plot to remove Fubara

AbdulMalik held that Fubara’s action in implementing unlawful budget smacked gross violations of the 1999 Constitution he swore to protect.

The judge herefore restrainined CBN, Accountant General of the Federation, Zenith Bank and Access Bank from allowing the Rivers Governor from accessing money from the Consolidated Revenue and Federation Account.

Share