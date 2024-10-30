Rivers crisis deepens as Dokubo warns Wike, Tinubu over plot to remove Fubara

Asari Dokubo, Leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force

Asari Dokubo, a chieftain in the Niger Delta region and former President of Ijaw Youth Worldwide, has warned President Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory that any attempt to remove Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara from office will have severe consequences.

Dokubo made the disclosure in an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday morning.

“President Tinubu becoming President, I should be able to tell him the truth and what is happening in Rivers State where Tinubu is supporting Nyesom Wike to destabilize Rivers State to disturb the peace of Rivers State,” Dokubi said.

“As a stakeholder in Rivers State, I feel disappointed, totally disappointed for the president to allow his Minister to procure judgment of all sorts and threaten the people of Rivers State.”

“Because what they are trying to do is remove Fubara and nothing will happen. And I am saying that if you remove Fubara, something will happen. If you try to remove Fubara, something will happen.”

Fubara who was elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lost the support of his godfather and former Rivers Governor, Wike since last year.

The two politicians are at odds with each other over the control of the political structure in the state, with Wike controlling the PDP’s structure in the state and Fubara enjoying the support of the local government chairmen after holding council poll successful recently.

The Rivers State House of Assembly is also divided with few members supporting the governor, while the majority are solidly behind Wike after they controversially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) recently.

