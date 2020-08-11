Court restrains Ondo Assembly, Speaker from suspending lawmaker

An Akure High Court has restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly and Speaker, David Oleyeloogun from suspending one of its members representing Ese-Odo constituency in the Assembly.

The lawmaker, Success Torhukerhijo, who was expelled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for not signing the impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, sought the protection of the court from being suspended from his legislative duties.

Recall that the Assembly has suspended four lawmakers including the Deputy Speaker; Ogundeji Iroju, the only woman; Favour Tomomowo and the only Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) member in the Assembly, Tomide Akinribido and Wale Williams over their refusal to sign impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor.

Following the suspension of Akinribido representing Ondo West Constituency under ZLP, a committee was set up to investigate, Torhukerhijo over his purported foul language in a media chat and report back to the House so as to carry out their premeditated agenda.

Fearing that he may be suspended like his other pro-Ajayi lawmakers, Torhukerhijo sought the protection of the court from being suspended.

An order ex-parte granted by Justice Ademola Bola consequently restrained the Assembly, Speaker, their officers, agents and servants from suspending the lawmaker representing Ese-Odo as a member of the House.

The order was also served with a motion on notice as well as an originating summons.

In the order granted by Justice Bola, the court upon hearing, Dipo Torhukerhijo, counsel for the Applicant restrained the Defendants/Respondents, their officers, servants and agents from suspending the claimant or by any means howsoever called prevent the applicant from performing his Constitutional duties or any legislative function as a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice in this suit.

Also, the court restrained the Defendants/Respondents, their officers, agents and servants from stopping the benefits or other entitlements of the Claimant as an elected member of the House of Assembly pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The APC at the local government level had purportedly expelled the lawmaker, Success Torhukerhijo as a precursor to suspending him from the House and as a fault finding plot orchestrated by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo and some leaders of the APC at Ese-odo local government.