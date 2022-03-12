Convention: INEC’s rejection shows APC not eligible for 2023 elections – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the non-recognition of the activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), further confirms PDP’s position that ‘APC lacks the legitimacy and statutory requisites to participate in the 2023 general elections.’

The party in a statement by its Debo Ologunagba, national publicity secretary, said that INEC’s refusal to honour APC’s invitation to attend its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting as well as the commission’s disapproval of APC’s National Convention scheduled for March 26, 2022, further authenticates PDP’s stand that ‘the APC is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in liquidation, preparatory to winding up, that cannot legally produce candidates for the elections.’

INEC had on Friday rejected an invitation to it by the APC, saying the Emergency NEC meeting invitation letter was not signed by the ousted National Chairman (Buni) and National Secretary (Akpanudoedehe) of the Party recognised by law, and that the notification falls short of the 21 days minimum notice required by law.

In its reaction, the PDP in a statement said the decision by INEC is another unmistaken ‘red flag’ to intending aspirants on the platform of the APC in the 2023 general elections that the APC has become defunct and cannot validly, legally and constitutionally field candidates in the 2023 general elections.

“Our Party draws attention to the grave import of INEC’s letter to the APC, dated March 9, 2022 to the effect that APC’s NEC meeting scheduled for Thursday March 17, 2022 will not be recognized by the Commission due to invalid notice; a development that will invalidate any decision reached at such meeting.

Furthermore, INEC’s reference to the failure of the APC to give the required 21-day notice for its National Convention confirms the invalidity and unconstitutionality of any National Convention conducted by the APC’s illegal Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“As it stands today, regardless of the boldface escapist excuses, the Sword of Damocles hangs precariously on the status of the contraption called CECPC and the APC itself. This signals an existential threat to the soulless, precipice-bound bunch of pretenders masquerading as a political party.

The PDP calls on Nigerians to note that the APC by its actions has commenced an inevitable descent into self-inflicted political extinction.

“We call on Nigerians to remain alert and hopeful as our Party takes decisive steps to democratically take over governance in 2023 in our mission to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from the rudderless, vicious, clueless and visionless APC,” the statement read.