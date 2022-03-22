Convention: APC governors, NASS leadership, meet Buhari, Wednesday, Thursday

As the crisis rocking the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), continues, governors elected on the party’s platform will Wednesday storm the Presidential Villa, with the hope of convincing President Muhammadu Buhari to allow for a level playing field for the emergence of the party’s national chairman.

BusinessDay authoritatively gathered on Tuesday that while governors will present their case on Wednesday, it will be the turn of the party’s leadership caucus in the National Assembly to meet with the President on Thursday, ahead of the party’s Saturday convention.

BusinessDay gathered that there has been uneasy calm in the party over the alleged backing of former Nasarawa State Governor and Senator representing Nasarawa Central, Abdullahi Adamu for the APC Chairmanship.

A source close to the party who spoke with BusinessDay, revealed that many of the party members were uncomfortable with the alleged endorsement of Adamu as the party’s national chairman, by the President and are bent on pursuing an agenda for “free , fair open contests by all the aspirants, from the North Central.

“The Governors are meeting with the President to rub minds with him, as father of the party over the choice of who becomes the party’s national Chairman”

“ As you are aware, those who are in support of open contest are more than those drumming support for the individual allegedly endorsed by Mr. President,” the source said.

BusinessDay gathered that the heats generated by Saturday’s convention may “ tear the apart apart, unless an urgent steps are taken to address them”

Our source noted that stakeholders believe it amount to “ great injustice if those who purchased the forms are shortchanged”

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has given itself away as being interested only in the destabilizing the country, peradventure it could then sneak its way back to power.

This is just as Presidency on Tuesday accused the PDP of sinister plots to further heat up the polity

A statement by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, accused the party of issuing statement that is capable of inciting violence.

According to the statement, “Less than 24 hours after the Department of State Services (DSS) raised alarm about sinister plots by some elements to cause disorder in the land, using the energy crisis as a smokescreen, the PDP issued a statement, saying; “Our party fears that the situation is getting to a boiling point and can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 EndSARS if not addressed immediately.”

Adesina queried the rationale behind the PDP statement, said” Which patriotic political party or organization ever threatens its country with anarchy, social upheaval and disorderliness, except one still smarting from its snout being yanked from the honeypot, as happened to PDP in 2015?”

“But we wish to remind the now tepid opposition party that it was Nigerians that gave it the boot 7 years ago, and those same Nigerians have not forgotten the travails they experienced, at a time the country was awash with money: no power, no infrastructure, insurgents ran riot round the nation, and our collective patrimony was looted blind. Those same Nigerians are not ready for another PDP misrule, not now, and perhaps not for a long time to come.

“Rather than plot and encourage “agitation worse than October 2020 EndSARS,” which it may well be conceiving, the PDP should work for harmony and cohesion in the country, if it ever understands such concept.

Read also: APC chair: Akume, Sani-Musa, Al-makura know fate Tuesday as panel screens aspirants

Adesina described EndSARS as signifying “ murder, mayhem, mass destruction, even cannibalism” adding that “PDP now wishes Nigeria something worse”

“A presidential aspirant of the PDP has warned that the party would die by 2023, unless it wins the Number One position in the country. And die it would, if the party wishes the country nothing except something worse than EndSARS”