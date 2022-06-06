Confusion in APC as Buhari disowns Adamu on favoured candidate

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with Northern Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress ( APC), where he denies “having an anointed candidate”

According to the chairman of the Northern Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, who led the team to the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, the president has not anointed any of the aspirants as the flag bearer of the party.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state, while addressing Stare House Journalists after their meeting with the President, said Buhari requested the governors to have a meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to resolve the issue of consensus candidate through democratic means.

The President had in the last one week , intensified efforts to ensure the outcome of a consensus candidate for the ruling APC, ahead of the convention.

The ongoing meeting, BusinessDay sources at the Presidency revealed, is part of the last minute efforts to woo the north Governors to accept his choice for the 2023 APC Presidential ticket.

The President who had earlier pleaded with the party stakeholders to allow him chose his successor, has continued to keep the choice secret.

The Norther Governors, it will be recalled had over the weekend, limited the contestants to only Southern aspirants out of which it is hoped that the President’s choice will emerge.

Thirteen governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the North insisted on their earlier position to cede the presidential ticket of the party to the South.

Lalong, who was flanked by 12 other governors, said they told the president of their decision to ensure that power returns to the South for the sake of equity and unity of the country.

He said the meeting with the NWC has been slated for 5pm, today, Monday.

More later…