Controversy as Adamu unveils Lawan as APC consensus presidential candidate

The ruling All Congress (APC) is shrouded in a sort of controversy as Abdullahi Adamu is said to have announced Senate President Ahmad Lawan as party’s consensus presidential candidate.

According to sources, Adamu made the announcement at the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) Monday in Abuja.

This is contrary to the resolution of Northern APC Governors and leaders that power should shift to the South.

A source at the meeting told BusinessDay that the national

chairman made the announcement but it was not adopted by the NWC.

“The chairman said that but it was not discussed or adopted by the NWC. He just announced it as his personal opinion. Such can not stand, ” The source said.

Another official at the APC headquarters however, dismissed the story as speculations, saying the ticket is still reserved for the southern aspirants.

