Clerics endorse Oyetola for re-election ahead of 2022 Osun governorship election

The Osun-based Islamic organization also pledged unalloyed support for Governor Oyetola, saying that their decision to support and endorse Governor Oyetola’s re-election was based on the monumental achievements, giant strides, and socio-economic development recorded by the Administration in the last two and half years.

The Muslim Ummah made the statements during their courtesy visit to the Governor at the Government House, Osogbo.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders and members of the faith-based organisation during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Osogbo on Thursday, Sheik Hamad Baba Faya, the President of the Islamic organization lauded the Governor for being resolute in his determination to build a virile and healthy economy for the State.

The cleric, who described the Administration of Governor Oyetola as one of the best in the country, said, “It is worthy of note that the Governor didn’t disappoint the citizens particularly, the Muslim community.”

He expressed their readiness to continually support his Administration and ensure his victory in the next governorship election in the State.

“It is our pleasure and golden opportunity to meet with His excellency and his unique cabinet members to appreciate the tremendous achievements of the Administration in our dear State.

“It is an understatement to say that the promise of Allah, (ILERI-OLUWA), which this unique Administration epitomised, has begun to manifest in the sustainable developments witnessed in all the phases of the economy.

“It is only an enemy of progress that would claim not to have seen the developmental projects embarked upon by your government.

“It is our wish and prayer that these are better sustained in another tenure of four years.

“We pledge our support for this Administration to sustain those landmark achievements.”

Responding, Governor Oyetola appreciated the clerics for deeming it fit to openly declare their support for his Administration, having identified the modest works his Administration had done as a basis of their collective decision.

Oyetola who used the occasion of the visit to appeal to the cleric to continue to maintain peace and promote religious tolerance said the Administration would leave no stone unturned to ensure all-around peace and tranquility.

He urged the clerics to continue to pray for the success of the Administration, saying, “I remain resolute and believe vehemently in the efficacy of prayers.”

“Your association is unique. Your association is outstanding and you have accorded Islam all it deserves even from your looks. I believe so much in the efficacy of prayers as a child of a cleric.

“I am a product of prayers. I have always seen clerics as my father due to my upbringing. You are the ones that gave birth to me. The Quran has never been disappointed and it can never be disappointed. I believe in the words of Allah and His words have been my guide and my guard.

“Let us continue to ensure religious tolerance. That is the only way to maintain peace. I have listening ears. You can access me anytime. If I am busy you can meet some of my aides”, Oyetola added.