Oki promises a stronger, united Lagos APC if elected

Ahead of the October 16 state congress of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Fouad Oki a former vice-chairman of the party Lagos State chapter has promised to take back the party to the members and work assiduously to bring back the lost glory of APC in the state if elected the state chairman.

Oki, who is the leader of the Democrats, a group within the Lagos APC, said the continued side-lining of party members in critical issues affecting the party, lack of unity, and injustice meted out to a certain group of members had derailed the fortune of the APC in the state in recent years.

He stated this Wednesday in Lagos in interaction with selected Journalists, to formally announce his intention to contest for the Lagos APC chairmanship position.

Oki, who had led governorship campaign organizations for APC in the state on numerous occasions, promised to initiate a 3Rs process of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Reintegration of all members who had been forced to leave the party in recent years.

“You may have what I would do differently from what is currently available to the party and I have to say that I would jump-start a 3Rs process of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Reintegration of all members that have been pushed out of the party in the last couple of years.

“If you elect me, I will make my primary task the unity of all members of the party in an all-inclusive manner. The second important priority is the lesson in how disconnected the electorate is from elected members and if elected, I am committed to repairing this bridge”, Oki said.

Speaking further, he said zoning of offices had further polarised APC in the state while promising to initiate a process to reconcile aggrieved groups and individuals.

According to him, “I dare say that the issue of zoning of offices will not help our party at this time; rather I will set machinery in motion to correct the ills of the past and accommodate all shades and interests equitably with fairness and justice.

“That is the only balm that will endear us to not only our members but also our traditional supporters and voters”.