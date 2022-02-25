Chidoka urges youths to participate in electoral process

An advocate of the GoNigeria initiative, Osita Chidoka, a former minister of Aviation, has urged young Nigerians to come out en-masse to register and also collect their Personal Voter’s Card (PVC) to vote in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Chidoka pointed out that the youth demographics which form over 60 percent of the Nigerian voting populace should motivate the youths to be actively involved in the election process to change the situation in the country by voting for a candidate of their choice that will make it a better place where their dreams and aspirations can be achieved. This is in line with INEC’s statistical data that over 1.2 million out of the 1,731,618 Nigerians that have completed their registration in November 2021 are young people between the ages of 18 and 34.

According to the former Aviation Minister under the past administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, “The future you want cannot come from sitting at home on Election Day.”

The call was made as Anap Foundation kick-starts its enlightenment campaign themed ‘Go Nigeria,’ a campaign to sensitise Nigerian youths to participate in the electoral process leading to the election of visionary leaders.

Anap Foundation will be partnering with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other advocates, celebrity ambassadors, corporate bodies as well as volunteers in ensuring a huge success is attained in encouraging the youths in understanding that their votes count in having the right leaders at the country’s helm of affairs.

Against this backdrop, Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank + President & Founder, Anap Foundation, Mr. AtedoPeterside, said the non-profit organization is committed to promoting good governance and advised Nigerian youths to visit the INEC portal to register or request to update their voter’s information before they complete the process physically at designated centers before INEC’s June 2022 deadline.

He added that a situation whereby youths do not show interest in the country’s electoral process would mean conceding their birthrights to politicians, whose policies may not reflect the collective objective of the populace, especially the young Nigerians.

Peterside affirmed; that youth participation in the electoral process will enable even the angry youths to properly channel their anger towards the 2023 elections and vote candidates of their choice to power. According to him, ‘’those that have already registered should undertake to convince a minimum of four other youths to do the same, instead of withdrawing, otherwise, they cannot create the Nigeria that they desire and deserve,” he stated.

According to him, “We must bring back a large volume of discerning young educated voters into the political equation because it is their active presence and participation that will inject the required dose of political activism that will force politicians to get serious and also bring out a new type of politician.”

The campaign is in full gear with the initial advocates of Anap Foundation, who have intensified efforts at encouraging young Nigerians to register and collect their PVC to vote in next year’s general elections towards ensuring good governance and accessing the true dividends of democracy.

The initial advocates are Aisha Yesufu, Active Nigerian Citizen; Nuruddeen Lemu, Director, Research & Training, the Da’wah Institute, Islamic Education Trust; Dike Chukwumerije, Poet; Folarin Falana (Falz), Musician, Actor, and Entertainer; AtedoPeterside, Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank + President & Founder, Anap Foundation; Bishop Matthew Kukah, Catholic Church, Sokoto; Arunma Oteh, Chairperson, Royal African Society and Scholar, University of Oxford; Hamzat Lawal, Founder, Connected Development (CODE); Tomiwa Aladekomo, National Chair, Youth Party; Osita Chidoka, Founder UnlockNaija, Former Minister, Aviation & Corps Marshal FRSC; and Dr. Tony Rapu, Medical Doctor and Pastor.

Others include ‘Yemi Adamolekun, Executive Director, EiE Nigeria; Muhammad Ali Pate, Professor of Public Health Leadership at Harvard, Former Minister and former World Bank Global Director for Health; HH Muhammad Sanusi II, 14th Emir of Kano & Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya Order; Dr. Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, Former Minister, Former Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security; Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, Chairman, Tertiary Education Trust Fund [TETFUND] and President, King’s College Old Boys Association; Ayisha Osori, Author; and Ibrahim Dahiru Waziri, Former DMD NLNG/GED of NNPC + House of Rep. member in 1983 at age 25.