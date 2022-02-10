2023: Eschew violence, killings, participate in electoral process – Atedo Peterside

The Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank and President of Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside has called on Nigerian youths to shun all sorts of violence and killings in different parts of the country and embrace participation in the forthcoming 2023 general election through the Foundation’s GoNigeria advocacy campaign, to elect forward-thinking leaders of their choice and for a better nation.

Peterside, in a recent tweet, stated that the youths which consist over 60percent of the Nigerian voting populace should endeavour to register and collect their Personal Voters Cards (PVC) before June 2022 ahead of next year’s election, as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), instead of being instigated by the old and discontented in society.

He added that the numerous killings of innocent citizens in the country is not the solution to youths’ aggressiveness for a better Nigeria, that such should be channeled to the 2023 election towards voting for credible candidates that would ensure their dreams and aspirations are attained.

With notable quotes by the late Herbert Hoover, America’s 31st President which states “Older men declare war, but it is the youth that must fight and die;” Niko Bellic, the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto IV, who said that “War is when the young and stupid are tricked by the old and bitter into killing each other,” and Bertrand Russel, the British Philosopher, and Logician, that “War does not determine who is right, but who is left,” the Anap Foundation President pointed out that Nigerian youths should rethink and be part of the country’s electoral process, for the actualisation of a desired and deserved country. This is what the GoNigeria project intends to achieve.

According to Peterside, ‘’A situation whereby the youths do not show interest in the country’s electoral process would mean conceding their birthrights to politicians, whose policies may not reflect the collective objective of the populace, especially young Nigerians.’’

Peterside’s position is coming as Anap Foundation kick-starts its enlightenment campaign, themed GoNigeria, a campaign to sensitise Nigerian youths to participate in the election of visionary leaders.

Anap Foundation will be partnering with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other advocates, celebrity ambassadors, corporate bodies as well as volunteers in ensuring a huge success is attained in encouraging the youths in understanding that their votes count in having the right leaders at the country’s helm of affairs.

The campaign is in full gear with the initial advocates of Anap Foundation, who have intensified efforts at encouraging young Nigerians to register and collect their PVC to vote in next year’s general elections towards ensuring good governance and accessing the true dividends of democracy.

The initial advocates are Aisha Yesufu, Active Nigerian Citizen; Nuruddeen Lemu, director, Research & Training, the Da’wah Institute, Islamic Education Trust; Dike Chukwumerije, Poet; Folarin Falana (Falz), musician, actor, and entertainer; Atedo Peterside, founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank + president and founder, Anap Foundation; Bishop Matthew Kukah, Catholic Church, Sokoto; Arunma Oteh, chairperson, Royal African Society and Scholar, University of Oxford; Hamzat Lawal, founder, Connected Development (CODE); Tomiwa Aladekomo, national chair, Youth Party; Osita Chidoka, founder UnlockNaija, and a former minister, Aviation and Corps Marshal FRSC, and Tony Rapu, medical doctor and pastor.

Others include ‘Yemi Adamolekun, executive director, EiE Nigeria; Muhammad Ali Pate, professor of Public Health Leadership at Harvard, and former minister and former World Bank Global Director for Health; HH Muhammad Sanusi II, 14th Emir of Kano and Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya Order; Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, a former minister, former Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security; Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, chairman, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and President, King’s College Old Boys Association; Ayisha Osori, author, and Ibrahim Dahiru Waziri, a former DMD NLNG/GED of NNPC + House of Representatives member in 1983 at age 25.