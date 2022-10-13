Call for Ayu’s resignation splits Plateau PDP

All is not well with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State following the call by some stakeholders for the resignation of the party’s national Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu based on what is referred to as against “the principle of justice, equity and fairness” which has been the foundation of the party.

Former Governor of Plateau State and Senator that represented Plateau North in the Senate and a member of PDP BoT, Jonah David Jang alongside other party stakeholders are asking the National Chairman of the party to resign which did not go down well with other stakeholders in the state and this has created a wide gap among the party leadership as elections approach.

While some stakeholders are pitching tent with Governor Nyesome Wike on Ayu resignation which Jonah Jang is a prominent member of, others in the state are not happy that such step could derail the party’s chances in the 2023 Presidential election in particular and the state governorship and legislature elections.

However, the Jonah Jang group is insisting that lack of justice could jeopardise the chances of the party in the elections if the issues are not addressed.

Read also: 2023: APC organs agree to work for Tinubu/Shettima victory

In a statement from Clinton Garba, the Media Consultant to Jonah Jang, the call for the resignation of the Party National Chairman is to maintain and adhere to the party’s founding fathers tenets of which has been the operational principles this while. “They may have been carried away by blind followership to know that Sen. Jang and the other founding fathers of the PDP built it on the principles of justice, equity and fairness and it is these principles that held the party to where it is today. Subverting the constitution of the party long-held tradition of inclusiveness is a sure way to derail the party from getting back to its winning ways.

“It is true that Senator Jang and other prominent members of the party have been with Governor Nyesom Wike in the fight to entrench truth, equity and the need to give all members a sense of belonging and they have also made it clear that it is for the purpose of moving the party forward and leading it to victory at the polls,” the statement added.

The former Governor reiterated that he does not have anything personal against former Vice President and PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar as it would be recalled that in 2019, he mobilised his personal resources in support of Atiku Presidential candidacy.

The Board of Trustees member stressed that he decided to go with the group that believes in the truth and is not surprised that this group of “stakeholders” is not in agreement with the path he has chosen; noting that he did envisaged that not everyone will agree with him but he is working based on his conviction that the truth must be told in the interest of the party.

However, the opposition against the “Ayu must resign” stance, spearheaded by one-time Secretary to the Government under former Governor Jonah Jang and an aspirant for the party governorship candidacy in the state party congress, Professor Shedrack Best and a host of others have expressed great concern on the chances of the party in the state considering that it could be disastrous and confusing to the electorates and party supporters on who to vote for with the emanating confusion on ground if the party is not presenting a common front towards the Presidential campaign that has kick off.