Bwala says he informed Atiku before, after meeting with Tinubu

Daniel Bwala, former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the February 2023 presidential election, stated that he communicated his encounter with President Bola Tinubu to his former principal.

Bwala said this when he appeared as a special guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics Today programme to speak on his relationship with President Bola Tinubu and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

He said, “I informed Atiku Abubakar I was going to see the President.

“After I had seen the President, I informed him (Atiku) that I had just seen the President, and he replied me that, ‘Thanks Daniel for notifying me”.

Bwala, a fervent critic of Tinubu, who was the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the time, clarified that his choice to endorse the ex-governor of Lagos State, who emerged victorious in the February 2023 presidential election, does not equate to betraying Atiku.

“It’s absolute nonsense for somebody to say that because I said I would support President Bola Tinubu, therefore I betrayed Atiku,” the lawyer said.

In response to criticisms surrounding his newfound support for Tinubu, a stance sharply contrasting his previous disapproval during the 2023 political process, Bwala dismissed the backlash as absurd.

The transformation in Bwala’s political alignment began in July 2022 when, as an APC member, he parted ways with the ruling party following Tinubu’s selection of ex-Borno governor Kashim Shettima as his running mate. Bwala, a lawyer and politician, criticised Tinubu for opting for a Muslim running mate, contrasting it with his support for Atiku, a Muslim and former Vice President who had chosen a Christian, ex-Delta governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate.

During the campaign leading up to the last poll, Bwala emerged as one of Atiku’s vocal and relentless spokespersons, actively participating in the political discourse.

However, last Wednesday, Bwala’s unexpected meeting with the President at the Aso Villa in Abuja took the nation by surprise as he declared unwavering support for Tinubu. This move triggered a wave of criticism, with many questioning his political ideology. In response, Bwala defended his decision, asserting that individuals have the right to change their ideology, even citing his role during the last campaign as that of a salesman solely focused on promoting Atiku and demarketing competitors.

Contrary to his previous statements, Bwala clarified that he never asserted Tinubu was unfit for the presidency, contending that now, with Atiku not securing victory, he deems Tinubu suitable for the role.

When queried about his current party affiliation, Bwala remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying his membership in the PDP or a potential return to the APC. Additionally, he stated that the President made no promises regarding a cabinet appointment during their meeting but expressed his willingness to collaborate in any capacity for the benefit of the Niger

ian people.