Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of Bawa as new EFCC chair

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This is contained in a mailed statement by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity on Tuesday.

In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said Bawa was acting following Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

Bawa, 40, is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.

He has undergone several specialized trainings in different parts of the world and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.

Bawa holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and a Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy.