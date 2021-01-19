EFCC arraigns ‘Mama B/haram’ on fresh N41.7m fraud case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Maiduguri zonal office has slammed additional fresh fraud charges against Aisha Alkali Wakili, popularly known as Mama Boko Haram.

Wakili was arraigned on Monday before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court sitting in Maiduguri, on a fresh three-count charge involving criminal conspiracy and obtaining N41.7 million by false pretence.

She was arraigned alongside with Tahiru Saidu Daura, and Prince Lawal Shoyede, programme manager and country director of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (a non-governmental organisation), respectively.

The trio were alleged to have induced one Hajia Bilkisu Mohammed Abubakar to execute supply contract worth N41m for Complete Care and Aid Foundation, owned by Mama Boko Haram, who refused to pay after the deed was done.

The prosecution while reading the count charges said: “That you Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyede whilst being CEO, programme manager and country director, respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation sometimes in June 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this court, dishonestly induced one Hajia Bilkisu Mohammed Abubakar of Ihsan Vendor Services, to deliver to you; house furniture, electronics and food items worth N34,593,000 under the guise of executing a contract for the supply of the said items to the residence of the Ceo/founder of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (Non-governmental Organisation) Aisha Alkali Wakil and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 (a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Cap 102 Laws of Borno State.” All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecuting counsel, Haruna Abdulkadirn asked the court to fix a date for trial, to enable the first and third defendants who did not have legal representation to do so in the next hearing.

The presiding judge, Justice Kumaliya adjourned the matter to January 26, 2021, for the commencement of trial.