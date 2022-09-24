Buhari heads APC presidential campaign council

President Muhamadu Buhari is to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council for the 2023 general election as chairman.

Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate and Abdullahi Adamu, the APC national chairman are to serve as the deputy chairmen of the council while Simon Lalong, the governor of Plateau is the director general with James Faleke as secretary to the council.

According to the list of the APC presidential council released late Friday night which was sighted by BusinessDay, Kashim Shettima, the party’s vice presidential candidate is the vice chairman of the council and Adams Oshiomhole, former APC national vice chairman is the deputy director-general (Operations) while Hadiza Bala usman is the deputy director-general (Admin).

The 422-man campaign council has Atiku Bagudu, the Kebbi State governor and chairman of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) as vice chairman and state coordinator; Godswill Akpabio, former Akwa-Ibom governor, vice chairmen (South-south and Uju Kennedy, the former female APC presidential is vice chairman South-east.

Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state is the regional coordinator Chairman for North and his state;

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State regional coordinator South and Ebonyi; Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River is regional director -South-south and his state; Governor Rotimi Akeresolu is zonal coordinator for South-west and Ondo State; Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is the zonal coordinator for North-central and his state; Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaha is zonal coordinator for the North east and Gombe State and Governor Bello Matawalle is the zonal coordinator for the North-west and Zamfara state.

The list showed that all APC governors are coordinators of the presidential council in their respective states and where there are no sitting governors of the party, governorship candidates are the coordinators.

Others appointed are Governor Yahaha Bello, Kogi State and national youth coordinator; Felix Nicholas, deputy national youth coordinator; Festus Keyamo, spokesperson, Chris Tarka, deputy secretary, Governor Kayode Fayemi is the coordinator for Ekiti state and Adviser Foreign Affairs.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan is made senior adviser on strategic planning; Femi Gbajabiamila, Adviser on Legal matters; Aliyu Wamako, former Sokoto State governor, adviser on special duties; Rotimi Amaechi, adviser on infrastructure; Ibikunle Amosun, adviser on Contacts and mobilisation; Dele Alake, adviser on Media, communications and public affairs.

Others are Abdullahi Ganduje, adviser politcal affairs and Kano coordinator; Nasir El-rufai, coordinator, Kaduna State and senior adviser, policy, strategy and enforcement, Abdulrahaman Danbazzau adviser, strategic engagement

Faleke, secretary to the council advised all nominees to pick their appointment letters on Monday at the APC presidential campaign office.