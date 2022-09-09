2023: Buhari very much on APC’s ticket – Adamu

Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said as far as the leadership of the party is concerned, President Muhammadu Buhari is very much on his ticket for the 2023 general elections.

President Buhari is believed to be the face of APC that propelled its victory in 2015, causing others to permutate that his absence on the ballot in next year’s polls portends danger for the ruling party.

But, Adamu on Thursday said that though the president’s picture will not be seen contesting the election his spirit will drive the party’s efforts in securing victory in the elections.

The APC chairman spoke when Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the party’s presidential candidate and Nana Shettima, the wife of the vice presidential standard bearer visited him and members of the National Working Committee at the APC headquarters in Abuja.

Adamu stressed that even though President Buhari will not be on the ticket, his spirit, driving leadership and progressiveness in all he does, will continue to add value to what the party is doing to win the elections.

“He (Buhari) has done so much under trying situations. And he is polling the fortune of this country to everybody’s surprise.

Read also: Most Nigerians prefer mixed-faith presidential ticket – New poll

“I want to just emphasis one thing to you. There is no option to victory. We must leave no space whatsoever. This government must be returned, by the grace of God. I believe in God and for God to appreciate me and add value to what we are doing.

“I want to use the privilege of your coming to emphasis that we just have to work for victory. There is no option whatsoever and don’t be ashamed of saying so. We are not working to end up in the tribunal but working to end up in the Villa. Those who have ears should hear.

“We are ready to work with you and whatever you feel the NWC can do, don’t hesitate to come along. We are ready. May God protect our candidate with more wisdom and reach. The expectation is high but we know what you can do,” Adamu added.

On part, Tinubu said she and Shettima will mobilise women and the electorate generally for this victories of their husbands and all APC candidates in the forthcoming polls.

She said: “What the incoming administration is to consolidate all the works that our President Muhammadu Buhari is doing and I can tell you, I’m not new in government, we’ve been there working. I believe that with what he has done so far, the next administration will be able to consolidate on that.

“We are here to tell you that the Nigeria women, we are ready. I want to reassure the chairman that we are all ready to work and then whenever you need us, we are just a call away. And then we are ready to work and ensure victory for our party come 2023.

We women are ready. We are all ready to mobilize and very soon we’ll come out with our programmes. The Tinubu-shettima presidential women council, that is what we are called. We are working but we want you to know and to also commend you for the great leadership you’ve given us and also bringing respectability to our great party.”