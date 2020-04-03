Buhari felicitate with Oshiomhole at 68

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday sent warm greetings to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole on his 68th birthday,

A statement by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the President wished Oshiomhole, more wisdom and strength as he continues to pilot affairs of the governing party.

The President joined the family, friends, APC members and supporters across the country, and abroad, in saluting the party chairman for his courage, diligence and resilience in consistently rallying everyone around the onerous task of taking Nigeria to next level.

The former labour leader turned politician took over the national chairmanship of the APC, after his successful tenure as Governor of Edo state.

Only recently, however, Oshiomhole survived plot to ease him out of the exalted position, following a vote of no confidence on him, by his ward , as a result of political struggle between him and the Edo state Governor , Godwin Obaseki.

President Buhari in the message of felicitation, affirmed that Oshiomhole’s skill in mobilising people and resources has truly galvanized the party, with leaders at various levels regularly setting and realising targets that will leave lasting legacies, especially in providing security, ensuring an inclusive economy that works for all and promoting transparency and accountability.

As the party chairman turns 68, the President urged more steadfastness and focus in carrying all members and supporters along in realising the larger goal of making life better for all Nigerians, while appreciating his sacrifices for the nation over the years as a labour leader and a governor.

President prayed for longer life and good health for Comrade Oshiomhole.

The Comrade Politician is said to be marking the event in low in line with the recent developments as a result of the global Corona virus pandemic.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja