Buhari disappoints speculators, unveils Gambari today as new Chief of Staff

Against all permutations on the likely replacement of the late Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, the President left many speculators tongue-tied as he announced Prof. Ambassador Ibrahim Gambari, a Nigerian scholar-diplomat, as his new Chief of Staff.

Shortly after the demise of Kyari, speculations were rife that Buhari was likely to choose among some familiar names in the corridors of power.

Among the names that featured were those of Babagana Kingibe, Hamid Ali, Adamu Adamu, Boss Mustapha, Nasir El-Rufai, Ismaila Isa Funtua, Buba Marwa, among others.

It was also touted that the President was not likely going to announce Kyari’s replacement until the 40 days of mourning in line with Muslim rites were over.

But was only 25 days yesterday when the announcement came.

Another school of thought had also said that such an announcement would not come until after the Ramadan period currently in place.

But the announcement yesterday has put to rest all permutations. Gambari, BusinessDay gathered, would be officially inaugurated today.

By selecting the diplomat, President Buhari must have found in him some qualities that were in the late Kyari and strongly believes also that he would deliver good.

Recall that that Buhari so relied on his late CoS that he almost handed to him the reins of power, making the man assumed so much power as if he were a prime minister in a presidential setting.

At his death, Buhari declared: “Kyari was the very best of us, a loyal friend.”

The man Gambari

He was the first Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Africa (1999-2005). In that capacity, he worked closely with heads of government, key policymakers as well as institutions in the continent to develop the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD). During this period, he was concurrently the Resident Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission to Angola (2002-2003). He has been a delegate to the Assembly of the African Union as a national delegate (1984-1985) and as a member of the UN Secretary-General’s delegation (2000-2012).

Ambassador Gambari, is currently the Founder/Chairman of Savannah Center External link in Abuja, Nigeria, a think-tank for research, training and public policy debate on the nexus between diplomacy (conflict resolution), democracy and development in Africa.

His last assignment at the United Nations was as the Joint Special Representative of the Secretary General and Chairperson of the African Union Commission/Head of the UN and AU Hybrid Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) from January 2010 to July 2012. During Ambassador Gambari’s tenure, UNAMID was the world’s largest international peacekeeping mission.

The Ambassador has held several leadership positions at the national, regional and international levels and has built extensive contacts with governments as well as public and private institutions, especially in Africa.

He was the Chairman of the United Nations Special Committee Against Apartheid (1990-1994) during which he worked closely with African governments to coordinate UN policy to eradicate apartheid, thereby building trust and confidence with governments and policymakers in member countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

At the global level, Gambari was Under-Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Department of Political Affairs (2005-2007). In that period, he also operated as UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Cyprus, Zimbabwe and Myanmar. On 22 May 2007, the Secretary-General entrusted him with the Good Offices Mandate on Myanmar. He was also appointed in 2007 by the Secretary-General as Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser on Iraq Compact and Other Issues, positions he held until 2009.

Before joining the United Nations, he served his country as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations (1990-1999). He was also Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria (1984-1985) and worked closely with regional leaders, institutions and governments, particularly within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the economic and political development of the sub-region.