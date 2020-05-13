Buhari disappoints speculators, unveils Gambari today as new Chief of Staff

He is currently the Special Adviser on the International Compact with Iraq and Other Issues for the secretary-general of the United Nations.
Analysts’ views
For political observers, Gambari’s appointment is, however, surprising considering that his name was as not mentioned among the names of individuals said to have jostled for the position within the last few
weeks.
Some, however, said that they would have prefered someone younger for the position because of the rigorous nature of the office.
Wale Oshun, a politician and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said he was surprised that Buhari could appoint such individual, stressing that considering his age, Gambari may not have the strength to carry out the task expected of him.
“I am surprised that Buhari is appointing such person at that age for the position, it is a sensitive position that would have been befitting for a younger person in his 50″s.
I am not saying he is not qualified, I know him well; we were in 2014 confab together he has the experience, I just would have just preferred a younger person, the President knows better, ” Oshun said.
Also speaking Yinka Odumakin, Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, described Gambari’s appointment as part of plan to impose the northern agenda on Nigerians.
Odumakin said based on his antecedents, he does not trust Gambari to be fair when necessary, stressing that he had not always been with Nigerians.
“I don’t trust him, it is all part of plan to impose and continue what they have been doing, impose their northern ethnocentrism.
“In 2014 at the national confab after a committee was set up to resolve a dispute and recommendations was made. He was mandated to read the recommendation which was necessary because the confab was about breaking because of that disagreements.
“You can’t believe that he went ahead and read something else that had been resolved earlier and reneged,” Odumakin said.
Comments are closed.