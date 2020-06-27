Breaking: Oshiomhole accepts sack, pledges loyalty to Buhari

Immediate-past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Adams Oshiomhole has accepted the decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to dissolve the National Working Committee NWC led by him.

Oshiomhole who said this Saturday at a news conference in Abuja said President Muhammadu Buhari had two years ago invited him to come and reposition APC but now that he has also agreed to the dissolution of the NWC he (Oshiomhole) has obeyed him as the party’s leader.

… Details later