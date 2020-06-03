Breaking: Obaseki storms APC National Secretariat to submit nomination forms

Amidst a face-off with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Adams Oshiomhole, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State stormed APC National Secretariat, Abuja Wednesday afternoon to submit his expression of interest and nomination forms.

Accompanied by his supporters who filled the air with the shouts of “4+4”, Obaseki headed to the office of APC National Organizing Secretary, Emma Ebediro to submit his forms in line with APC requirements.

Based on the party’s practice, an aspirant must either obtain nomination forms by himself or submit them personally. A group known as Obaseki Mandate Group last week bought the forms for the Edo Governor.

