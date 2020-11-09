Breaking: Mu’azu named Acting INEC Chairman as Yakubu steps aside

Ahmed Mu’azu has been named Acting Chairman of the Independence National Commission (INEC), Mu’azu, a retired Air Vice Marshal is one of the National Commissioners, representing North-East Zone in the Commission.

The outgoing INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu made this announcement in his hand over address at the expiration of his first five years tenure today.

Yakubu who was appointed as Chairman of the Commission on November 9, 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari has been reappointed for a second term and is awaiting Senate confirmation.

Details soon…