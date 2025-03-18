Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu for declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, George defended Rivers State Governor Fubara, questioning what actions warranted such an extreme measure. He accused Tinubu of giving Interior Minister Wike military and security forces to create instability in the state

George called the move unconstitutional and an abuse of presidential power. “This is absolute Armageddon—total disrespect for constituted authority. The Constitution has been viciously violated,” he said.

“What did Fubara do? As Commander-in-Chief, Tinubu gave Wike soldiers and security agents to destabilize Rivers State. The governor has no control over security agencies, yet he remained calm,” George explained.

George compared the situation to previous political crises in Nigeria’s history, specifically those in 1962 and 1983, suggesting this could be preparation for the 2027 elections. “It’s a dress rehearsal for what Tinubu wants to do in 2027. The APC wants to take control of all states through unconstitutional means,” he warned.

He also questioned the legal process behind the declaration, asking whether Tinubu obtained National Assembly approval before making the announcement. George concluded by asking if Tinubu is becoming “a civilian dictator.”

