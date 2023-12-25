Bishop Kukah to Tinubu: We’re tired of promises, we want evidence

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah has advised President Bola Tinubu to lay the foundation for the unnecessary sufferings of Nigerians.

He said Nigerians are tired of promises and stories they want evidence they can see and touch.

Kukah in his Christmas message titled, “Time to Reclaim Nigeria’s Greatness,” noted that the problems are deep and are structural, calling on President Bola Tinubu not to be afraid to reset the template of power no matter the cultural or historical myths.

Kukah also called on the President to stop the killings of Nigerians by whatever name saying that is must end and now.

“These senseless killings, abductions, extortions and kidnappings have to end and the sacredness and sanctity of human life restored”, he said.

According to him, “blasphemy laws have no place in a democracy adding that Nigerians are not in a theocracy.

“Those who take life by whatever means must be fished out and punished. A culture of compensation to victims must be institutionalized and states must take full responsibility while criminals or those who hide them are fished out.

The member of Nigeria Peace committee noted we cannot go on this way as the seeds of hatred that have sprouted in Gaza show us the consequences of allowing a culture of distorted narratives to grow among us.

He also asserted that President Bola Tinubu must rid the public service of criminals who have turned the opportunity to serve into an ignoble enterprise.

“We concede that there are millions of decent men and women who genuinely wish to serve but are crushed by the dead weight of corrupt ogas at the top who use corruption as their oxygen!

He told the President that this surgery must happen, if he is to succeed in any of his plans of delivering much-needed services to our people.

He also took a swipe on the 2023 elections and its consequences on the nation, and calling on leaders to as a matter of urgency start the healing process as soon as possible.

“Our injuries are not invisible. Very many National Conferences have been held to chart a way forward. The trove of grievances and hopes is there and all the government needs to do is to dust them up. No need to reinvent the wheel or attempt some new diagnosis.

“President, Sir, congratulations and a happy Christmas. Now, you have what you prayed for, what you dreamt of, what you longed for. For the better part of over twenty years, you have plotted to be our President. For years, you campaigned for a new Nigeria through restructuring or overhauling the defective machinery of the Nigerian state.

“For years, you fought the military and other forms of dictatorships. For years, you fought for the victims of a deep state. For years, you sought to create an egalitarian society.

“For years, you sought a just society. For years you have built networks with individuals, communities and institutions. Now is harvest time”.