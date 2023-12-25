Food waste at Christmas fuels climate crisis, says expert

Michael David, Climate and Environmental Advocate Team Lead for the Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP), has warned that food wastes, especially at Christmas, contribute to global warming.

David said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

“For the uninitiated, excess amounts of greenhouse gases such as methane, carbon dioxide (CO2), and chlorofluorocarbons absorb infrared radiation and heat up the earth’s atmosphere, causing global warming and climate change.

“Besides wasting money, discarded food harms our environment as it contributes to global warming.

“Despite this, food waste at festivities is very alarming at Christmas as much of the food prepared will never be eaten,” he said.

David urged Nigerians to consider the energy and natural resources expended in processing, transporting, storing, and cooking food.

“Food waste in landfills produces much methane, a more powerful greenhouse gas than CO2.

“Food waste also represents a great waste of fresh water and groundwater resources. With agriculture accounting for 70 per cent of the water used worldwide, the food packaging of many food products is excessive.

“There is a growing awareness that the packaging is environmentally unfriendly because it is non-biodegradable and invariably just gets thrown away and lands up on our landfills or on our streets as litter,” he said.

David also gave some tips on how to prevent food waste.

“Don’t throw away good food. Feed someone else. You will feel great joy when you share with others.

“Many of us don’t think about the quantity of food we waste daily, weekly, monthly and yearly, with increased tons of food waste during festivities, including Christmas.

“Food waste in this context refers to food left over on your plate; too much food prepared and not used all generally lands up in the dustbin/dumpsite,” he said.

David added that food wastage is an unfair attitude, particularly in a nation where children spend days with empty stomachs.