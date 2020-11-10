Biden’s victory holds promise of hope, unity for a divided America – Moghalu

A Nigerian political economist and former deputy governor of the Central Bank (CBN), Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu, says the election of Joseph Biden as the 46th President of the United States of America holds the promise of hope and unity over fear and division in a divided nation, an effective response to the coronavirus pandemic, systemic racism in America, and the challenge of climate change in a manner that will boost economic growth and job creation.

Moghalu in a congratulatory statement to Biden and Vice-President Elect, Kamala Harris, said the election of President-Elect Biden holds important opportunities for much closer collaboration between Nigeria and the United States.

He further explained that it remains the primary responsibility of the Federal Government of Nigeria, in line with its responsibility under the Nigerian Constitution, to secure the lives of Nigerians and to create an enabling environment for development and inclusive economic growth.

He, however, noted that there exists a strong potential for a marked improvement in US-Nigeria collaboration to eradicate various terrorist threats, in particular the Boko Haram that has continued to inflict devastating attacks on Nigerian citizens and property over the past decade.

Moghalu stated that all efforts so far to defeat terrorism in Nigeria have evidently not been successful, adding that there also are opportunities and lessons to be learned — on both sides — in promoting and strengthening democracy.

“Nigerian immigrants, professionals, and Nigerian-American citizens have made, and continue to make outstanding contributions to the growth and progress of the United States. I happen to be one of many Nigerians who received American education.

“As a member of the Africa Policy Group in the United States, and as a Nigerian who has served as a Professor of Practice in International Business and Public Policy at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, an institution that has produced thousands of eminent leaders in American politics, government, business, the U.S. Armed Forces and security, it is my personal view that this diaspora reality should be leveraged for the mutual benefit of our two countries. Commendably, President-Elect Biden, even as a candidate before his election, has set out a clear Africa policy and engagement Agenda,” he stated.

While wishing Biden and Harris a successful tenure in office as from January 21, 2021, he acknowledged that the Biden had the highest numbers of the popular vote in American history, on a ticket with the first woman to become a Vice-President of the United States, is a historic mandate from the citizens of the United States.