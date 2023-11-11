Bayelsa Deputy Governor tasks voters on decorum

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has called on voters to exercise their franchise with decorum as election is a ballot affair not a bullet affair.

Ewhrudjakpo, who is running mate to incumbent Governor Douye Diri, spoke after casting his vote at Unit 6 Ward 2 Ofoni telling the people that election is a civic responsibility and not a military responsibility.

He thanked Governor Diri for choosing him as a running mate, he also thanked the people of Ofoni community for always standing by him.

He said “I want to thank God for having the opportunity to come for this second contest and I thank the governor who nominated me to be his running mate because it is not my right, it is a privilege.

“I want to thank Bayelsans for the massive support and solidarity and I want to thank the people of Ofoni community who have always qeeued behind me like a solid rock.

“We thank INEC for the process so far, but we are concerned about what is happening in Nembe and few other places and we pray that the security agencies and all the other agencies should do the right thing so that people should not be disenfranchised.

“Election is a ballot affair not a bullet affair so people should make it a civic responsibility not a military responsibility. We want to encourage Bayelsa people and Nembe people who have always had this glitches, in every election circle, there is always violence in Nembe. I think it is becoming a little bit too kind a name for them to bear.

“We are confident that we are going to coast to victory because the candidates of the other party have nothing actual to tell us.

“We want to plead with the actors and actresses they should shield their sword and allow peace to reign.